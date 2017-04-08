Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Sunday announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 9, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless.

Mist will be observed on some places in the morning. Cloud coverage will increase in the evening, rain is expected on some places at night.

In the second half of the day, south-west wind will be replaced with occasionally intensifying mild north-west wind.

The temperature will be 6-9 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 17-22 in the daytime, also 6-8 degrees of heat in Baku at night, 19-21 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be at 756 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-65% in the daytime.

The weather in Azerbaijani regions will be mainly rainless. Fog predicted on some places at night and in the morning, occasional rain will be observed on some places in the daytime. Snow is expected on mountainous areas. Lightning and hail predicted. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places in the daytime.

The temperature will be 5-10 degrees of heat at night, 18-23 in the daytime, 0-5 on the mountains at night, 9-14 in the daytime.

The National Hydrometeorology Department warned that on April 9, in western regions of the country the weather terms will change in the evening, as well will be unstable until April 11 afternoon, intermittent rain in the mountainous regions and snow in some places will be intensive, lightning and hail is predicted. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.