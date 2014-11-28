Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for November 29

Baku. 28 November.REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for November 29 in Azerbaijan was announced. The head of the Hydrometeorological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Asif Verdiyev said to Report, that the cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The intermittent rain is predicted. The north wind will blow. The air temperature will be +3°+5°C at night, +5+8°C in the daytime.

The periodic rain is expected in Azerbaijani regions for November 29. The snow and sleet is predicted in mountainous areas and weaken gradually. The east wind will blow and strengthen occasionally.

The air temperature will be 0°+5°C at night, +5°+10°C in the daytime, -5°-10° C at night and -2°+3°C in the daytime in mountainous areas.

The weather pressure will be higher than norm. It will increase from 769 mm to 772 mm.