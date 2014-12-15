Rainfall expected in some places tomorrow in Azerbaijan

+3°+5°C at night ,+7°+10°C in the daytime

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow - December 15 in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told by the deputy director of the Hydrological Bureau of National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mammadova, tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula is expected to be partly cloudy, rainfall is expected in some places, north wind will blow. The weather temperature will be

Precipitation in the regions of Azerbaijan is expected, sleet and snow will be in mountainous regions. Starting with the daytime hours rainfall in the western regions will gradually cease, sometimes will be fog. East wind will dominate. The weather temperature will be +0°+5°C at night,+6°+11°C in the daytime, in the mountains at night, +0°-5°C, +0°+5°C in the daytime.