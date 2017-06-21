Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, on June 22, the weather will be mainly open in Baku and Absheron peninsula and occasional rain in some places in the morning and daytime is expected. Ecologists also predict lightning in some places. Moderate north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 18-20 C at night, 22-25 C in afternoon, in Baku 18-20 C at night and 23-25 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will rise below 755 mm mercury column to 758 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 80-90%.

The sea water temperature in Absheron beaches will be 19-20°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 20-21°C in, Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 22-23°C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

Tomorrow thunderstorm and intermittent rain are expected in regions of Azerbaijan. In some places, showers will be intensive, hail is expected and will be full. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 15-20˚C at night, 23-28˚C in afternoon, in mountains 8-13˚C at night, 15-20˚C in afternoon.