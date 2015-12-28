Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for December 29 in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on December 29, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in the daytime.North-east wind will be followed by south-west wind intensifying occasionally in daytime.

Temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 C at night, 10-15 degrees in the afternoon, in Baku 4-6 at night, 12-15 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow, it is expected to be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. It will be rainy in eastern regions, sleet and snow is predicted in mountainous areas.

South-west wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +2 + 7 degrees C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime, in the mountains -3+2 C at night, +6+11 C in the daytime.