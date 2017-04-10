Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on April 11, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Drizzle predicted in some places in the morning and in the evening rain may fall in some places of the peninsula.

Mild north west wind will be followed by east wind during the daytime.

The temperature will be +5+8°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +12+17°C in the daytime, +6+8°C in Baku at night, +14+16°C in daytime.

An atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-90% at night and 55-65% in daytime.

Lightning and rain expected in Azerbaijani regions, snow may fall in mountainous areas

It will be intensive in some places. East wind will blow. The temperature will be +3+7°C at night, +13+17°C in the daytime, -2+3 C on the mountains at night, +6+11 C in daytime.