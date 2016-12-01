Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be rainy in some areas, as well partly cloudy in the afternoon in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 2.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, occasional fog is predicted. North-west wind will be replaced by south-west wind to blow and intensify occasionally.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 3-5 C at night, 8-12 C in the daytime, in Baku 3-5 C at night, 9-11 C in the daytime.

Azerbaijani regions will be rainy, sleet and snow is expected mountainous regions

West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C of frost at night, 2-6 C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, from December 2 to 4, fluctuation of atmospheric pressure in Absheron peninsula, occasionally intensifying south and north winds may be unfavorable for sensitive people.