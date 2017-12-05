Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron on December 6. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, drizzle and rain predicted towards the evening. Mild north-west wind will intensify at night. Temperature will be 5-8 C on Absheron peninsula at night, 8-11 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night and 9-11 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 755 to 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

As for the expected weather conditions humid weather conditions may be unfavorable for people sensitive to weather.

Weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Rainfall expected from morning in some places. Moreover, sleet and snow predicted in mountainous and foothill regions. The western wind will intensify in some places at daytime

Temperature will be 0-5 at night, 6-11 C in daytime. On mountains, air temperature will be 0-5 C of frost at night and 5-9 C in daytime.