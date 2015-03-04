Weather forecast for March 5 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for March 4 in Azerbaijan was announced. The head hydrologist of the Hydrometeorological Forecast Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that rain is expected at times in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow. The air temperature will be +3+5°C at night, +6+8°C in the daytime.

Tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions, the rainy weather is expected in some places, the snow and sleet are expected in mountainous regions. The fog will be in various places. West wind will blow and intensify at times. The air temperature will be 0+5°C at night, +7+12°C in the noon, 0-5°C at night and +2+7°C in the daytime in mountains.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, north wind intensifying at times and wet weather condition can cause feeling of discomfort for sensitive people.