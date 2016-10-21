Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Drizzly rain is predicted in some places on Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, mild north-east wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 22.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature is expected to be +9-+11°C at night, +11-+14°C in the daytime, also, +9-+11°C in Baku at night, +11-+13°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be higher than normal 769 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 80-90%.

Mainly, rain is expected in some places in Azerbaijan's regions at night and in the evening. Fog will be observed on some places.

East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +7-+11°C at night, +12-+15°C in the daytime as well as from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat on the mountains, 3-8 degrees of heat in the daytime.

According to the medical and meteorological forecasts, weak and mild hesitations of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on October 22-23 is relatively favorable for weather-sensitive people.