Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Intermittent rain predicted in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, torrential rain will be observed on some places on October 4 night and morning.

Rain will gradually stop in the evening. Mild northeastern wind will blow.

The temperature will be 11-13 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 14-16 in daytime, 11-13 in Baku at night and 14-16 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 770 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

Intermittent rain is expected on Azerbaijani regions. Torrential rain will be observed on some places, snow will fall on mountainous areas. West wind will occasionally intensify. The temperature will be 7-12 degrees of heat at night, 14-17 in daytime, 2-5 on mountains at night, 5-9 in the evening.