Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Forecast for May 17 in Azerbaijan revealed. As the Senior Hydrologist of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Asif Verdiyev said to Report, on Sunday in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, sometimes overcast during the day mainly rainless weather. Will dominate the north wind, in the morning and afternoon to strenghten. At night the temperature will be 12-16, 19-24 degrees during the day.

Tomorrow, in the majority of regions of Azerbaijan rainfall mainly not expected. Mostly predicted thunderstorms, rain and fog. West wind during the day in some places growing. At night the temperature will be 10-15, 22-27 degrees in the daytime, in the mountains at night 4-9, in the daytime 13-17 degrees of Celcium.