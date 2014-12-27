​Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ The variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula for December 28. Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. A little fog is expected in the capital and peninsula at night and in the morning. The south-west wind will blow. In the evening, the north-west will intensify. The weather temperature will be +2+5°C at night, +11+16°C in the daytime. The air pressure will increase from 757 mm to 765 mm. Relative humidity 70-80% at night, 55-65% in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, the dry weather is expected on December 28. However, fog and drizzle are likely to be at night and in the morning. The west wind will blow and intensify in some places. The air temperature will be +1+5°C at night, +13+18°C in the daytime. In mountains, the temperature will be -2+3°C at night and +9+14°C in the noon .