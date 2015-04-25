Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ The head hydrologist of the Hydrometeorological Forecast Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow. South wind will blow. The air temperature will be +6+9°C at night and +15+19°C in the noon.

Rain is forecasted for tomorrow in regions of Azerbaijan. Fog is likely to be in various places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow. Air temperature will be +5+10°C at night and +15+20°C in the daytime; -2+3°C at night and +5+10°C in the noon in mountains.

The head hydrologist also noted that since April 25 in the second half of the day and the following days will be mild weather throughout the country. At the same time, the temperature will rise gradually.