    Weather forecast for May 5 in Azerbaijan announced

    Cloudy weather will dominate tomorrow

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 1 in Azerbaijan was announced. As the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that,  cloudy weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 5. Rain with pause is expected. North-west wind will blow and strengthen occasionally. Air temperature will be +8+13°C at night and +16+18°C in the noon.

    In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and rain are forecasted. West wind will blow and strengthen occasionally in some places. Air temperature will be +9+14°C at night and +16+21°C in the daytime; 2+6°C at night and +7+12°C in the daytime. 

