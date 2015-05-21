Weather forecast for May 22 in Azerbaijan announced

 Top
    Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 22 in Azerbaijan was announced. 

    The Chief Hydrologist of Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that, variable cloudy and dry weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula on Friday. Mild north-east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +12+16°C at night and +21+26°C in the daytime.

    In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected tomorrow, however, lightning and short-term rain are likely to be in some mountainous areas in the morning and at night. Mild east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +11+16°C at night and +27+31°C in the daytime; 8+13°C at night and +18+23°C in the noon. 

