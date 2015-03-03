Weather forecast for March 4 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for March 3 in Azerbaijan was announced.Deputy Director of the Hydrometrological Forecast Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that the gloomy, occasional rainy weather is expected for tomorrow in Azerbaijan.

South-east wind will blow in the daytime. The air temperature will be +4+6°C at night, +7+10°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, the rain with intervals is expected for tomorrow. The sleet is likely to be in some places and the snow in mountainous areas. East wind will blow and strengthen mainly in mountainous areas. The air temperature will be +1+6°C at night, +8+13°C in the daytime, -2+3°C at night and +3+6°C in the noon in mountains.