Weather forecast for June 13 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for June 13 in Azerbaijan was announced. The Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resourcessaid to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 13. Strong north-west wind will become mild on the second half of the day. Air temperature will be +18+22°C at night and +26+31°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will increase from 758 mm to 764 mm, relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 55-65% in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected tomorrow. However, lightning, and short-term rain are likely to be in some places. East wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +18+23°C at night and +30+35°C in the daytime; +11+16°C at night and +21+26°C in the daytime.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +21 +22°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +22+23°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +23+24°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikh.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, on June 13, occasionally strengthening Khazry wind and normal temperature regime will be favorable for weather-sensitive people. On June 14-15, weak and mild hesitation of the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula can be favorable for weather-sensitive people , discomfort hot weather condition may be unfavorable for them.