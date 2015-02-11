Weather forecast for February 12 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for February 12 in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was informed by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the cloudy weather is expected for tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The occasional rain is likely to be, mild north wind will blow. The air temperature will be +3+5°C at night, +6+8°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, the occasional rainy weather is expected for tomorrow. The snow and sleet are likely to be in mountainous areas. West wind will blow.

The air temperature will be 0+4°C at night, +5+10°C in the daytime, -3-8°C at night and -3+2°C in the noon in mountains.