Weather forecast for April 25 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Saturday. As Report was told by the deputy director of the of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasting of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova, on April 25 in Baku and Absheron peninsula expected rainfall during a day, gradually cease in evening. Will dominate the north-west wind, the speed of which in the second half of the day will weaken.

Night expected 5-8, 11-16 degrees during the day.

On April 25 in regions of Azerbaijan in some places rainfall expected, in mountainous areas forecasted snow and sleet. Patchy fog is possible and at times growing west wind. Night temperature will be 4-9, 13-18 degrees in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees in the daytime 4-9 degrees Celsius.