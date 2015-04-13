Weather forecast for April 14 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 14 in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that cloudy and occasionally rainy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Variable cloudy and dry weather is likely to be during a day. south wind will blow. Air temperature will be +4+6°C at night and +10+15°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, occasionally rainy weather is forecasted for tomorrow. Sleet and snow is expected in mountainous areas. Dry weather is likely to be in some regions in the noon. Fog is expected in various places. West wind will blow and occasionally strengthen in mountainous areas. Air temperature will be +2+7°C at night and +12+17°C in the daytime, -3+2°C at night and +6+11°C in the noon in mountains.