Weather forecast for weekend in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for the weekend, December 6-7, in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of the Hydrometeorological Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that the cloudy, gloomy and rainless weather is expected to be on December 6 in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The fog is likely to be at night and in the morning in some places. The north wind will blow and strengthen occasionally. The air temperature will be +1+3°C at night, +3+6°C in the daytime.

The cloudy weather is likely to be on December 7. The rain is expected in some areas towards the evening. South wind will blow. The weather temperature will be 0+2°C at night, 5+9° C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, but the rain is expected in the evening on December 6 and 7 in some places. The temperature will be 0-5°C at night, 4+10°C during the day.

Fluctuations of atmospheric pressure, strengthening the north wind on December 6, and the south wind on December 7 may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.