Unstable weather will continue until May 15

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for the next few days in Azerbaijan has been announced.

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report that, unstable weather conditions observed in some regions at present: "Unstable weather conditions are expected to continue until May 15. Lightning and occasionally rain predicted. It will be intensive in some places”.

According to her, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula: " Drizzle predicted in the morning in some parts of the peninsula. North-east wind will blow. The air temperature will be 20-25 C.