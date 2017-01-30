Unstable and frosty weather stays in Azerbaijan, snow predicted - WARNING

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources,

The weather will be snowy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 31. Mild north-west wind will blow and intensify.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 0-3° C at night, +1+3° C in the daytime, in Baku 1+3° C at night, +1+3° C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will raise from 767 mm mercury column to 771. Relative humidity will be 85-95 %. Roads will be icy.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, on January 31, February 1 north wind and precipitations in Absheron peninsula is very unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

The National Hydrometeorology Department warns that, from January 31 to February 2 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be unstable, snow is expected. In some places, it is likely to intensify. North-west wind will blow. The minimum temperature will be 1-5 degrees of frost. Roads are likely to be icy.

In Azerbaijani regions weather will be snowy on January 31.In some places, it will be intensive.It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -1-6 ° C at night, +1+5° C in daytime, in the mountains -15-20° C of frost at night, -5-10° C in daytime.

According to the warning, unstable weather will continue throughout the country until February 2 afternoon.Snow is expected. It will be intensive in some places.West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The roads will be icy.