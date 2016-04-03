​Tomorrow to be rainy in Baku and Absheron peninsula

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow is to be rainy in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was informed by the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the mild north-west wind will be replaced by south wind in the afternoon. The temperature will be 4-7°C at night, 9-13°C daytime.

Nakhchyvan can expect rain in mountainous areas, sleet, snow, the weather mainly rainless in the daytime. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 0-5°C at night, 12-17°C in the daytime.

Tomorrow will have intermittent rain in some places of the upper Karabakh-Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar and Dashkasan, Gadabay regions, sleet, snow and mainly rainless weather are expected in the daytime.

It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 0-4°C at night, 5-10°C in the daytime.

The weather in Gazakh-Ganja, Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrail regions will be rainy, mainly dry in the afternoon. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 2-7°C at night, 11-16°C in the daytime is expected.

Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oguz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agsu, Shamakhi, Guba, Shabran, Khizi, Guba, Khachmaz, Gusar regions will have intermittent rain in some places, sleet, snow. It will be foggy at times. East wind will blow. The temperature is expected to be 1-6 degrees C at night, 7-12°C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-5°C at night frost is expected to be around 0-3°° C.

Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabadi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala are to expect rain, mainly rainless in the daytime.

It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 3-8°C at night, 11-16°C in the daytime is expected.

Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Astara regions will have intermittent rain. It will intensify in some places, sleet and snow likely in mountainous areas. It will stop in the afternoon. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 6-9°C at night, 10-15°C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-6°C at night, 6-10 C in the daytime.