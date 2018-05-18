Thunderstorm and heavy rain predicted in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 19 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless. South wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 15-17 C at night, 25-30 C in daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night and 27-29 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 45-50 % in daytime.

On May 19, south wind will blow on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba). The sea water temperature will be 19-20 degrees.

South-east wind will blow on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The sea water temperature will be 20-21 degrees.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry. However, lightning and short-term rain expected in some parts of Greater and Lesser Caucasus areas during the daytime. Mild eastern wind will blow.

Temperature will be 14-18 C at night, 28-33 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 8-13 at night 15-20 C in daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, tomorrow, weak hesitation of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

Ministry warns that lightning and intermittent rain expected in the northern and western regions starting from May 20 till May 21 daytime. Heavy rain and hail predicted in some places.