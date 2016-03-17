Territories under flood threat in Azerbaijan specified

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'Territories and rivers of impending flood threat in Azerbaijan this year have been specified'.

Report informs, Director of the Institute of Geography of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Ramiz Mammadov told reporters.

According to him, database on territories and rivers of flood threat is not available in Azerbaijan: 'This information should be gathered and adjusted'.

He said that rivers of flooding threat this year in Azerbaijan are mainly Greater Caucasus rivers: 'This year Kish, Girdiman, Kurmuk and other rivers are in danger of flooding. Some rivers in the Lesser Caucasus - Shamkir, Aghstafa rivers as well as in the southern region, Lankaran-Talish region rivers are of flooding danger. But situation regarding these rivers is not so bad'.