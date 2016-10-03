Temperature will rise in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy and mostly rainless.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on October 4, in the capital, and on the peninsula south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 13-16 C at night, 21-26 C in the daytime, in Baku 14-16 C at night, 23-25 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg, relative humidity at night will be 75-85% at night, 50-55% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some regions at night and in the morning. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime, in the mountains 4-9 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime.