Temperature will reach 22 degrees in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 7. Some places will be foggy in the morning.

South wind will blow.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-8 C, 13-18 C in the daytime, in Baku 6-8 at night, 16-18 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. But the intermittent rain is expected in some mountainous and sub-mountainous regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 17-22 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime.