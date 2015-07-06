Temperature will fall and rain predicted in Azerbaijan on July 7

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for July 7 in Azerbaijan was announced.

As Report was told by the Chief Hydrologist of the Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev, variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 7. North-west wind will blow and intensify at night and in the morning in some places of the peninsula. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +27+32°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is likely to be. Lightening and short-term rain are expected in mountainous areas at night and in the evening. East wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +21+26°C at night and +32+37°C in the daytime; +14+19°C at night and +22+27°C in the daytime in mountains.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +24 +25°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +25+26°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, Turkan, Hovsan and Shikhov.