Temperature will drop, rain predicted in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, November 15, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to report, on November 15 in the morning, the weather will be foggy and drizzly on the peninsula and in the capital, rain is expected in the evening. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 9-11 C at night, 12-15 C in the daytime, in Baku 9-11 C at night, 12-14 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be higher than normal - 766 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-90% at night, 65-75% in the afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, from November 15 until November 17 afternoon, mild hesitation of the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula will be mostly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. The weather will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, rain is predicted in the evening. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 5-9 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 C to 3 C at night, 5-10 C in the daytime.