    Temperature will be 20 degrees in Baku

    In the regions of Azerbaijan 24 C of heat is predicted

    Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, the morning will be foggy in some places, mild south wind will blow.

    The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 8-11 at night, 17-22 C in the daytime, 8-10 degrees at night, 18-20 C in the daytime.

    On April 24, in the regions of Azerbaijan, the weather will be mainly dry, in the morning will be foggy in some places, western wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some areas.

    The temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 19-24 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime.

