Temperature to fall down tomorrow

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/The temperature will drop in Azerbaijan tomorrow. Report was told by Asif Verdiyev, chief hydrologist of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to him, on October 3 in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. It's predicted to rain in some places in the morning and evening. North wind will blow. The temperature will be 15-19 C at night, 23-27 C in the daytime.

In the regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Heavy rain is expected in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 7-12 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological prognosis, mild hesitations of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on October 3-5 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.