Temperature to drop sharply in Azerbaijan on October 8

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani regions will be rainy tomorrow. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On October 8, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, sometimes to be gloomy. Intermittent rain is expected in some places in the morning and night. Strong north-west wind will blow.

In Absheron peninsula, temperature will be 16-19 at night, 20-23 in the first half of the day, 15-17 degrees in the second half, in Baku 16-18 degrees at night, 20-22in the first half of the daytime , 15-17 C in the second half of the day.

Tomorrow the lightning and intermittent rain is expected in Azerbaijani regions. Torrential rain is expected in some places. West wind will blow. The temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 7-12 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, on October 8-9, weather conditions will change contrastly, atmospheric pressure will increase on October 8, a strong north wind will blow and on October 9, temperature is expected to fall sharply in comparison with the previous days, the weather will be very unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.