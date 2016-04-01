Temperature in Azerbaijan will drop - WARNING

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 3 north-west wind will blow and intensify in Absheron peninsula, it will rain till morning of April 4, in some places will be intense. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources temperature will fall by 3-5 degrees.

Starting from April 3 till morning of April 4 the weather will be unstable for a short period of time, rain and sleet is expected in mountainous regions. It will be intensive in some places. Temperature will drop by 3-5 degrees.

fluctuation of atmospheric pressure expected on April 2-3, strengthening south wind will be replaced with north wind that is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.