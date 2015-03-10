Sunny weather forecasted for tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for 11 March was announced. the deputy director of the Bureau of hydrometeorological forecasting National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Gulshad Mamedova said to Report, that the variable cloudy, occasional gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula for March 11. The fog will be in some places at night in the morning. South wind will blow and strenghten from time to time in the noon. The air temperature will be +3+5°C at night, +8+12°C in the daytime.

The dry weather was forecasted for tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions. The fog is likely to be in some places at night and in the morning. The south wind will strengthen occasionally in mountainous areas. The air temperature will be 0+5°C at night, +11+16°C in the noon, 0-5°C in mountains at night, -12-17°C in high mountainous areas, +5+10°C in the daytime.

According to a medical meteorological forecast, on March 11 and 12, mild hesitation of the atmospheric pressure in Absheron Peninsula suitable for sensitive people.