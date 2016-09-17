Azerbaijan will be rainy on Sunday

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ On Sunday, September 18, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, short-term rain is predicted in some places at night.

North-west wind will be replaced by south wind in the daytime.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 16-20 C at night, 23-27 C in the daytime, in Baku 18-20 at night, 24-26 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. However, rainfall is predicted in some places at night and in the evening. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 15-19 C at night, 24-29 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 5-10 C at night, 13-18 C in the daytime.