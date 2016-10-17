Azerbaijan will be rainy on October 18

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku and Absheron peninsula will be rainy on October 18.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow rainfall will be intensive in some places. Mild north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 6-8 C at night, 9-12 C in the daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 8-10 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 770 mm Hg to 775 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 85-95%.

Some areas in Azerbaijani regions will be rainy. Rainfall will intensify in some places in mountainous and sub-mountainous regions, sleet and snow is predicted. East wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be 6-9 C at night, 9-14 C in the daytime, in the mountains from -3 to 2 C at night, 3-8 C in the daytime.