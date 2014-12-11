Tomorrow rainless weather to be in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 December.REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow-December 12 was announced. Report was informed by the National Hydrometrological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the cloudy, gloomy and rainless weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The fog and drizzle are likely to be in the morning and evening in some places. The south wind will blow and strengthen occasionally. The weather temperature will be +5+7°C at night, +8+13°C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be decrease from 770 mm to 764 mm. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-70% in the daytime.

The rainless weather is also expected in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. The fog and drizzle are expected in some places at night and in the morning. The south-east wind will blow and strengthen occasionally. The weather temperature will be +1+6°C at night, +9+14°C, -3+2°C in mountainous areas at night and +6+11°C in the daytime.