Rainless weather predicted in Baku on December 30

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for December 30 was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR), the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mist will be observed on some places at night and in morning. South-west wind will blow and replaced with north-west wind in daytime.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 5-7 degrees of heat at night, 10-14 in daytime, n Baku 5-7 at night, 12-14 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 764 mm Hg above the normal. Relative humidity will make 65-75% at night, 50-60% in daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula on December 30-31 is generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

Weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. Drizzle will be observed on some western regions in evening. Fog predicted on some places. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify on the mountainous regions.

Temperature will be 1-6 degrees of heat at night, 10-15 in daytime, on mountains 0-5 degrees at night, 8-13 degrees of heat in daytime.