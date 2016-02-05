Rain predicted in some Azerbaijani regions tomorrow

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on February 6 in the capital will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in the second half of the day and then will be followed by north-west wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-7 degrees at night, 10-14 degrees in the daytime, in Baku 5-7 degrees at night, 12-14 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, but rain is expected in some western regions in the evening. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-8 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime.