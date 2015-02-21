Number of deaths from cold in U.S. reaches 23

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ The snowy weather conditions in US caused the death of 23 people.

Report informs referring to TASS news agency, the majority of deaths cases (18) occurred in the State of Tennessee.

Minessota city of the State of Embarasa was the coldest place on previous last day. The temperature dropped to minus 40°C.

Meteorologists predict that the cold weather will continue for at least 2-3 days.

Currently, the cold air conditions are observed in more than 27 states of the US and have a negative impact on the daily lives of 115 million people.