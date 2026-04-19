Mukhtar Babayev meets UN Secretary-General's climate envoy
Ecology
- 19 April, 2026
- 11:29
Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's presidential representative on climate issues, met with Selwin Hart, the climate adviser to Antonio Guterres, Report informs.
Babayev shared the information on X.
"At ADF2026, held a bilateral meeting with Selwin Hart. Discussed advancing implementation of COP outcomes amid current global challenges, including green energy transition, private sector engagement, clean technology deployment and reinforcing multilateral climate action," Babayev wrote.
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