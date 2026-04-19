Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Mukhtar Babayev meets UN Secretary-General's climate envoy

    Ecology
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 11:29
    Mukhtar Babayev meets UN Secretary-General's climate envoy

    Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's presidential representative on climate issues, met with Selwin Hart, the climate adviser to Antonio Guterres, Report informs.

    Babayev shared the information on X.

    "At ADF2026, held a bilateral meeting with Selwin Hart. Discussed advancing implementation of COP outcomes amid current global challenges, including green energy transition, private sector engagement, clean technology deployment and reinforcing multilateral climate action," Babayev wrote.

    Mukhtar Babayev Selwin Hart
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    Муxтар Бабаев встретился со спецпредставителем генсека ООН по вопросам климата

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