Milder weather expected tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow weather will be rainy in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On November 2, changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. North-east wind will prevail.

It is predicted to rain in some places at night and in the morning. South-west wind will blow.

The temperature in the Absheron peninsula will be 6-9 C at night, 9-13 in the daytime, in Baku 7-9 at night, 10-12 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, sometimes rain is expected. In the highlands sleet and snow is expected. Growing of moderate northeast wind is predicted in some places. During the day will be mainly rainless in most regions. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 6-10 at night, 10-14 degrees in the daytime, in the mountains at night -2-3, 6-11 degrees in the afternoon.