    Metereologists warn on sharp weather deterioration in Azerbaijan

    In highlands, sleet and snow is expected on October 9, air temperature in comparison with previous days will down by 7-10 degrees

    Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources issued a warning due to the sharp deterioration of weather in Azerbaijan. 

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry, unstable weather conditions are expected from October 8 to 11 in the country.

    The report says, in the country are predicted thunderstorms and rain, sometimes torrential character, in the highlands sleet and snow expected.

    Growing northwest wind will prevail in sone places, on October 9 the temperature in comparison with the previous days will decrease by 7-10 degrees.

