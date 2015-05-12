Lightning and rain expected in Azerbaijani regions on May 13

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 13 in Azerbaijan was announced.

As the Chief hydrologist of Hydro-metrological Forecasts Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report, variable cloudy and occasional gloomy weather is forecasted in Baku and Absheron peninsula on Wednesday. Short-term rain is likely to be in some places of the peninsula in the evening and morning. North-east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +10+15°C at night and +17+22°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and rain is likely to be. Heavy rain is also expected in some places. Short-term rain is likely to be in some places in the afternoon. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +10+15°C at night and +20+25°C in the daytime; 5+10°C at night and +11+16°C in the noon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, on May 15, weak and mild hesitations of meteorological factors will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.