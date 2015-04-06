 Top
    Leyla Aliyeva meets with representatives of International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation

    Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Huseyn Bagirov also attended the meeting

    Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and director of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva met with representatives of the International Mountaineering and Climbing Federation.

    Report was told by IDEA public organization. The guests were informed about the activities of IDEA, the implemented projects at the meeting attended by Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Huseyn Bagirov.

    It was also noted that environmental education in the country was expanded. In addition, the implementation of mutual cooperation in the field of environmental education and art with the Federation and the opportunities of carrying out the joint projects both domestically and internationally were discussed at the meeting. 

