Intermittent rain forecasted for tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 March. REPORT.AZ / Cloudy weather will predominate tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Intermittent rain forecasted during the day.

North-easterly wind will predominate, in the afternoon at times to intensify. The air temperature will be +3+5°C at night and +7+19°C in the daytime

In the regions of Azerbaijan at night and morning fog will be in some places, drizzling rain and rain, sleet and snow are possible in the upland areas.

West wind will increase in the afternoon in some places. The air temperature will be 0+5°C at night, +7+12°C in the noon, +1+6°C at night and -1+4°C in the mountains.