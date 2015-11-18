Huseyn Bagirov: Construction in these areas led to landslides

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Part of landslide areas in Azerbaijan is a natural area, and it is not suitable for building. Even during the construction of roads you should stay away from these areas and take additional measures

Report informs, Huseyn Bagirov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources told reporters.

The Minister noted that the second group of landslides is the result of human activity:"Quality of the soil such that sudden arrival of water causing landslide. In some cases, construction in such areas leads to landslides, as land becomes more congested than usual.In these cases, developers must strictly follow these recommendations."