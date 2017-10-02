Heavy rain, sleet, snow predicted in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Intermittent rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Torrential rain will be observed on some places. Mild northeastern wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 12-14 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 14-16 in daytime, in Baku 12-14 at night and 14-16 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 770 mm Hg from 765. Relative humidity will be 85-95% at night and 60-70% in afternoon.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, however, clean and oxygen-rich weather in the Absheron peninsula until October 5 is a positive factor, occasionally intensifying Khazri and rainy weather can cause anxiety in some meteo-sensitive people.

Intermittent rain will be observed in Azerbaijani regions on October 3. Heavy rain predicted on some places, sleet and snow on mountainous areas. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

The temperature will be 8-13 degrees of heat at night, 13-16 in daytime, 2-5 on mountains at night, 5-9 in daytime, also, 0-5 degrees of frost on high mountainous areas at night, 0-5 degrees of heat in daytime.